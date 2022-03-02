20 under 40 Alexis Araujo

If there’s one thing that stands out about Alexis Araujo, operations manager for Payless Auto Insurance in Brawley, it’s that she thinks big and hopes to inspires other to as well.
When asked who she would most like to meet, it was a who’s who of the most successful.
“I would love to physically hang out with Tony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey, and Warren Buffet,” Araujo said. “There's so much to learn and absorb from these great human beings that just being in their presence would be awesome given their knowledge and wisdom.”
Araujo should know about doing that as evidenced by her recollection of getting a chance to mentor others. She described the experiences as among the most memorable moment of her career.
“In September of 2019 I was invited to speak at the women's empowerment event, Power Up. Everyone knows public speaking is nerve wrecking, so to be able to have the courage to push myself to speak to a room full of professional women is an amazing experience I'll never forget,” she said.
Another recollection has a bit of a touching side.
“In March of 2020 I volunteered my friends and I to spend the day as guest speakers in three of our local high schools. We ended up formulating a live skit of all the do's and don'ts of a job interview and performed for the students,” Araujo explained.
“Almost a year later I realized we got our point across when I was at Menchie's one night getting frozen yogurt. The young cashier girl said she recognized me. I didn't know how, so I was very confused. She said she was a student in one of those high school classes and said she got her this job (her first job) because of that interview skit we did. I was completely blown away, so definitely one for the books,” she said.
On a personal side Araujo noted she likes quotes of wisdom and that she knows many, though two stand out.
“Right now the quotes that have been speaking to me the most are ‘Don't measure your progress using someone else's ruler.’ and ‘When you say yes to others, make sure you are not saying no to yourself.’ - Paulo Coelho,” she said.
Asked if she has advice for other professionals, Araujo said, “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. There happens to be a great TED talk by Luuvie Ajayi Jones with this title, and I highly recommend it to anyone willing to watch.”
She added, “Adopting the practice of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable has been the best return on investment for me in my life and it is what I attribute my success to. It's very easy to stay in your comfort zone, but that is not where growth happens.”
