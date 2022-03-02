20 under 40 Alexis Brown

Alexis Brown takes to heart in her position as assistant city manager for Imperial the example set by Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, who served for more than three decades as a role model for women aspiring to politics.
"My creed is that public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation with full recognition that every human being is entitled to courtesy and consideration," said Smith, who was the first woman to win election to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. During her years of service, Smith cultivated a career as an independent and courageous legislator.
Brown has worked in local government for nearly nine years and served as the assistant city manager for just over two years. In that position, she has a wide range of responsibilities to support the city manager, city staff and City Council and ensure the activities of various departments, divisions and special projects are in concert with the policies and goals of the city manager and council.
Looking back, she said there are many instances in her career that could provide an answer to what was the most memorable moment. But the most defining moment is the day her goal of becoming a city manager seemed attainable.
“It is my love of community service that led me to aspire to a career in city management,” Brown said. “Here I am afforded the opportunity to combine my passion with my profession and enhance the quality-of-life opportunities for others.”
And the next logical step in her career will be to take on a city manager role.
“As for where and when that will happen, I am unsure,” she said, “but there is a sense of adventure in the unknown.”
She likened herself to a honey badger. “Despite their size and overall appearance, honey badgers are quite ferocious.”
Furthermore, she sees Bethany Frankel as an example to follow.
“A true underdog in a male-dominated food and beverage industry, this reality housewife star built an empire on the Skinny Girl brand,” Brown noted.
“My advice to others is to continuously set goals for yourself,” she said. “Small, attainable goals that chip away at the larger piece of what you are trying to accomplish. This will keep your mind focused towards your dreams. And to not see failure as defeat, but an opportunity to try again and try better. Never settle for mediocracy in your own life. Find your strengths and double down on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.