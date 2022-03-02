20 under 40 Alexis Singh

With 15 years under her belt in the local news business, Imperial Valley Press General Manager Alexis Singh said she loves how the newspaper industry has helped expand her life.
“Having a career in a profession that allows me to connect with the community is indescribable,” Singh said. “I've met so many people while networking, partnering or assisting with their needs. Over the course of time, some of those have become great friends.”
Singh first got her start at the Imperial Valley Press with a part-time position in 2006. In the years that followed, her dedication and work ethic found her gaining responsibility and leadership opportunities.
“My most memorable professional moment was August 2018 when I was offered my promotion to general manager,” Singh said. “That feeling of accomplishment set in after starting part-time and working hard to work my way up.”
Singh’s commitment to Imperial Valley Press readers can be found in every print and online edition, as she oversees and advises circulation, editorial and sales staff daily.
“Something I've always shared with young professionals or new employees is to be open to learning and constructive criticism,” she said.
Singh manages Imperial Valley Press employees as they perform a variety of tasks including news coverage, day-to-day newspaper delivery operations, sales of print and digital advertising, as well as customer service.
“We’re teaching the ropes of the job, life and the real world,” she said. “We, as higher ups or leaders, aren’t doing it to be mean.”
Apart from advising staff, Singh is also responsible for overseeing different projects and campaigns, administrative tasks, contract negotiations, budget management, conducting interdepartmental communications, publishing of the daily edition, preparing and attending meetings or events with clients and local community members.
With so many different hats to juggle, it was no surprise which animal Singh most identifies with.
“I'd definitely be an octopus!” she said. “This line of work requires constant multitasking while remaining flexible and intelligent.”
One person Singh said she wishes she could have met was actress and comedienne Betty White.
“Her love for life was infectious and she reminded me so much of both my grandmothers, who I was close to,” she explained.
Singh also admires author and civil rights advocate Maya Angelou, particularly her observation, “You will face many defeats in your life, but never let yourself be defeated.”
She said she has also drawn inspiration from the comments made by a former professor, who would often end a class sessions with this advice: “Push when you can't pull and take chances. The safe road is the easiest, but the tough road is rewarding.”
Certainly, there’s nothing safe or easy about Singh’s chosen profession. She joked that the newspaper is changing so quickly it may be pushing her to an early retirement. But what she’d prefer to do is continue to equip herself to handle the flux.
“If I happen to find a few more hours in a day, I would like to go back to school again,” she said. “I plan to continue to grow in my industry as things are constantly shifting to adapt to current times.”
