20 under 40 Allyson Kellum Aguirre

Brawley native Allyson Kellum Aguirre is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist local physician and owner of a psychotherapy private practice in her hometown.
“I love the rewarding feeling of seeing people's mental health and relationships improve,” Aguirre said. “I enjoy meeting new individuals from various backgrounds and walking alongside their journey of healing.”
In the last 12 years, Aguirre has built her professional psychotherapy career and has provided clinical assessment and evaluation, diagnosis and treatment, individual and couples therapy sessions, clinical supervision, community workshops and crisis intervention.
Aguirre recently her doctorate in social work in March 2021.
“Life can be challenging at times,” Aguirre said. “No matter the adversities you have experienced, you can always write a new story full of victory and triumph.”
She shared similar advice during a community workshop she conducted with about 10 pre-teen girls. One of Aguirre’s most memorable professional experiences came from speaking to these young women about improving their self-esteem.
“Helping the girls open up and relate to one another was challenging at first, but at the end of the workshop, all girls were connecting and genuinely enjoying each other's company,” she recalled. “It felt extremely rewarding to be able to provide that opportunity for youth in my community.”
When asked to choose an animal that best described her, Aguirre picked a bear.
“The bear represents the courage to evolve and the ability to be open-minded,” she explained. “The bear also reminds us to trust our intuition. I have always been a highly intuitive person and a courageous person.”
One individual Aguirre said she hopes she might one day have the pleasure of meeting is clinical psychologist, Dr. Nicole LePrea.
“I resonate with her holistic healing approach and I would love the opportunity to meet her and learn from her,” Aguirre said. “She truly understands how trauma affects the person as a whole and she shares practical ways to heal and overcome childhood trauma.”
One of Aguirre’s favorite quotes comes from American research professor, lecturer and author Brené Brown: “Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we're supposed to be and embracing who we are. Choosing authenticity means cultivating the courage to be imperfect.”
In the future, Aguirre hopes to expand her professional career into the creation of online courses, ebooks, and other mental health products to help the community.
“I welcome change and I look for opportunities to grow and excel,” Aguirre said.
She also advised fellow young professionals to dream big and always persevere.
“Surround yourself with people who grow you and inspire you,” she said. “Only compare yourself to who you were yesterday.”
