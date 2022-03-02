20 under 40 Andrew Arevalo

Educator Andrew Arevalo said he feels most helpful when he is working with students.
“My most important responsibility is ensuring my students leave my classroom fully prepared for their future, regardless of the path they may choose,” he said.
With about seven years under his belt as a McCabe Elementary School teacher, Arevalo said he has cherished the time he has spent with his students.
“Although I enjoy every aspect of being an educator and a school board trustee, I love connecting with, empowering and supporting our youth,” he said.
He described his election to the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees in 2020 was one of his most memorable moments in his professional career.
“At times, stepping into the unknown and doing things that haven't been accomplished by many other young professionals can be frightening, especially in a small community,” Arevalo said. “However, I encourage you to follow your heart and choose a path that brings you true fulfillment.”
Arevalo also advised other young professionals to “ignore the noise, stand up for what you believe in and do what’s right.”
Perhaps it was that sense of duty and determination that influenced Arevalo’s choice of the bald eagle as the animal with which he most identifies. At least it’s consistent with one of his favorite quotes, attributed to American author and disability rights advocate Helen Keller: “One can never consent to creep when one feels an impulse to soar.”
He said he’d also like the opportunity to hang out with entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk.
“I believe his forward-thinking vision and ideas will continue to revolutionize several different business sectors and various aspects of life, ushering in a new era of tech, innovation, and beyond,” Arevalo said. “I'd love to learn how he believes the world will continue to change, so I can adequately prepare my students for a future where they feel prepared and ready.”
Arevalo’s future is bright and apart from continuing his work in education, he is looking forward to possibly helping out more beyond the classroom.
“I'd like to continue making an impact in my classroom and serving my community,” he said. “Although my commitment to the community has been firmly rooted in education, I believe my overall impact can and will extend beyond schools.”
Arevalo, who said he was “humbled” to be recognized among the Valley’s 20 Under 40, said he is actively considering other areas where he believes he can continue to support the people of the Imperial Valley.
“At the same time, I will continue to answer the call of the U.S. Department of Education to assist in any capacity that I can,” he said. “Most importantly, I'd also like to marry my fiancée Stephanie and have kids.”
