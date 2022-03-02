20 under 40 Anthony Moreno

After an eight years with the El Centro Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Morneno made the unique decision to pursue a career in healthcare with El Centro Regional Medical Center in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Being new to working in healthcare and during a pandemic at that, has most definitely been a whirlwind!” Moreno said, also noting that although it may sound cliché he has deeply enjoyed the opportunity “to help people during these crazy times.”
For about a year, Moreno has worked with local community members to provide communication and support during their stay at the hospital.
“As the customer service excellence manager at ECRMC, I serve as an advocate for all patients and families to assure their experience at ECRMC is nothing short of excellent,” Moreno said.
One way he accomplishes that is by heeding the advise of American educator, author and businessman, Stephen Covey: “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”
Moreno considers himself one of those who is paying attention, which is probably a reason why he identified himself with an eagle. Beyond their keen vision and wide perspective, they’re strong, agile and naturally associated with leadership.
“Just like the eagle, I pay very close attention to my surroundings, and I'm definitely patient when seeking new opportunities,” Moreno said.
In addition to his job, Moreno is a board member for the ECRMC Foundation. He was also the previous chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer for the El Centro Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
Moreno was also previously a member of the Central Union High School District Citizens Oversight Committee and the City of El Centro Revolving Loan Fund Review Committee as well as the California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation and Scholarship Review Committee.
Among all his career experiences, Moreno recalled his most memorable professional moment came while at the Chamber of Commerce: “Feeling an adrenaline rush from standing in front of a room of 300 plus people as it was announced I was being promoted to chief operating officer.”
Asked about celebrities he’d like to meet, Moreno said two came to mind:
“Anthony Bourdain because who wouldn’t want to spend the day with a celebrity chef?” Moreno said. “Delicious food, a nice cocktail and awesome conversation … sign me up!”
The other was American singer, songwriter and actress, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.
“Because duh, it's Beyoncé,” he said.
Moreno’s advice to other young professionals trying to get is ahead is to invest in themselves and find individuals, mentors, to help get them where they want to go.
“Create a strong support system and network,” Moreno said. “Find a mentor, someone who has the job (or) career you want and emulate them and their accomplishments.”
He also encourages those starting out to think outside of the box when it comes to chasing their own dreams.
