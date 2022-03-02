20 under 40 April Robles

One of things April Robles said she loves about her job is helping people achieve their financial goals.
“I love providing financial literacy to our membership and providing them with tools that will help them make their financial decisions,” said Robles, who’s worked for Sun Community Federal Credit Union for 10 years and currently serves as manager of the Brawley branch.
Along with managing staff and overseeing all branch operations, Robles sais her main responsibility is to deepen and grow the relationship between Sun Community and its Brawley members, she noted.
“I focus on guiding my team to provide financial services and solutions to our members along with great member service,” she said. “I also love coaching and developing my team with skills and abilities.”
Throughout her career, Robles has had several rewarding experiences, but some of her most memorable moments have come from helping Sun Community FCU members begin their financial journey.
“The most memorable moments that always stay in mind is when we are able to help a member achieve one of their first financial milestones like, establishing that first credit card, getting them that first vehicle loan purchase and rebuilding someone's credit for their home purchase,” she said.
Because she considers herself someone who adjusts well to changes in her environment, Robles said the animal she most identifies with is a chameleon.
“Change is inevitable in my industry and with it I have to be able to adapt quickly so that I can lead my team efficiently,” she said. “Additionally, being able to adapt to individual employee workstyles will help the team’s overall success.”
It turns out she’s also an admirer of singer, songwriter and actress Beyoncé.
“Not only am I a super fan of her artistry, I also admire all her effort in helping communities across the world,” Robles said. “She regularly uses her huge platform to send her message out in support of communities, even when it can be controversial.”
Another source of inspiration to Robles is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The late U.S. Supreme Court justice is credited with one of Robles’ favorite quotes: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Upon learning of her nomination for the 20 Under 40 project, Robles responded, “It's incredibly humbling that even one person would nominate me as a leader of our Imperial Valley community.”
Beyond her work with Sun Community, Robles has also recently become a Brawley Chamber Ambassador.
“Through my partnership with the Brawley Chamber I am able to participate in events that help me connect with the community,” she said. “I also am able to support the Brawley Chamber by helping local businesses grow within the community.”
Robles advises fellow young professionals to grow in careers they really do enjoy doing and have a passion for.
“Liking what you do will have a great impact on your personal success and help you grow professionally,” she said.
When it comes to Robles’s professional future she hopes to secure an upper management role within her industry where she can continue to employ her community engagement activities. As for her personal life, Robles hopes to soon add a little edition to her family.
“My husband and I would love to grow our little family of four into five,” she said.
