20 under 40 Ashley Bermudez

As a former Imperial High School women’s basketball player, Ashley Bermudez has had the opportunity to help local students both on and off the court.
“What I love most about being a teacher is that each day is different and to be able to make kids laugh while learning,” she said. “I love my district I work for. I am so proud to be a part of Imperial Unified.”
Bermudez has been in the teaching profession for three years and spent most of her first year adjusting to teaching while in the midst of the pandemic.
“I did most of my first year teaching through distance learning, but with the support of my principal, staff and students, we made it,” she said.
As a teacher, Bermudez’s most memorable moment as an educator came when she learned she would be able to teach at the same elementary school she attended as a child.
“I am responsible for creating problem solving and independent learners,” Bermudez said. “My job is to support and mentor students.”
Bermudez’s Imperial spirit runs so deep, when asked what animal best described her, she didn’t even need to pause.
“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger,” she said.
As for what celebrity she would like to hang out with, Bermudez picked the entire sketch comedy cast of Saturday Night Live.
“I would want to hang out with cast of SNL and help write an episode,” she said. “I also want to say, ‘Live from New York it’s Saturday Night Live!’”
As an athlete and educator, Bermudez’s favorite quote to help her through difficult times has been: “Champions never quit.”
She also advises other young professionals to find a mentor and surround yourself with people you admire.
Apart from teaching, Bermudez also works on the women's basketball program at Imperial High School where she once played.
“I am so proud to be a Tiger and to give back to my community,” Bermudez said.
When it comes to Bermudez's future, growth is on her mind for her career, herself, her students and her family.
“I seek to grow professionally as a teacher and one day become a principal at Imperial Unified,” she said. “I seek to grow as an athlete; I want to move from amateur boxing to professional boxing.”
Bermudez also said she hopes to “grow as a coach and hopefully one day help Imperial Girls basketball win another CIF championship.”
In addition, Bermudez is excited for what the future holds for her and her family.
“I seek to grow as a mother in raising my boys to be the best version of themselves,” she said.
