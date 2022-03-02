20 under 40 Carla Gonzalez

Brawley’s Carla Gonzalez said criminal justice has always been her passion. She was even part of the Law Enforcement/Legal Services Academy in high school.
“I absolutely love watching the system in action,” she said.
So it only makes sense Gonzalez found a career with the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, where she currently works as an investigative assistant with the DA’s Bureau of Investigations.
But her path to her dream job was rather circuitous.
“After high school, life happened,” she explained. “I had two beautiful girls and had to put my career/educational goals on hold. I spent 14 years at a job that was paying the bills but not satisfying my passion.”
Gonzalez is also a thyroid cancer survivor who’s been in remission for eight years.
“I took a break between degrees to submit to radiation treatments and to adapt to my ‘new normal,’” she recalled. “I was a single parent for 10 years, raising two young girls, holding a full time job, and going to school. How did I do it? By the grace of God.”
She has been with the DA’s Office for nearly four years. She started as a volunteer before landing a paying gig after about a year as a temporary assistant. A year after that she caught on as a full-time employee with the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Recently, she was promoted to the Bureau of Investigations, where she said her primary focus is obtaining information that will assist prosecutors in investigating their cases. She’s also assigned to the Public Assistance Fraud Unit, which requires her to work closely with the Department of Social Services to investigate potential fraud.
Gonzalez said earning her badge as an investigator was her most memorable professional moment.
“It was a feeling of accomplishment after all those years of hard work and hopes and dreams of one day working within the criminal justice system,” she said.
The thing she said she loves about her job is that it’s constantly challenging her to exercise all aspects of her education and training. Currently, she’s pursuing a master’s degree in administration of justice and security.
“I truly believe dedication to education while holding a full time job, is a profession in itself,” she said.
Add to that a marriage, the addition of two more children and the hobby business she shares with husband, Joel — Ricochet RC Raceway in El Centro — it’s no surprise Carla figures her spirit animal must be an octopus.
“I am all over the place all at once!” she declared.
Gonzalez has this advice for other young professionals: Never underestimate yourself.
“In today's society, we tend to live life comparing ourselves to others,” she explained. “This is not made any easier with social media at the forefront of the issue. Please, please, please DO NOT underestimate yourselves. Always remember that life is made of choices, and only we have control of what we can (and WILL) accomplish.”
Gonzalez said she cannot wait to see where her career path will take her next.
“I cannot say for certain what my future holds, but I CAN say that I hope to one day be able to work with troubled youth,” she said. “This is my ultimate goal.”
She’d also like to have a word with pop singer Mariah Carey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.