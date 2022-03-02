20 under 40 Corrina Cardoza

As a licensed clinical social worker for the Mental Health Department at Calipatria State Prison, Corrina Cardoza derives great satisfaction in helping people heal themselves “psychologically, emotionally and spiritually.”
In her position, one she has held for 10 years, she collaborates with medical and correctional staff to assess, diagnose, treat and monitor mental health diagnoses of inmate patients, whether routinely or in urgent or emergency situations.
Calipatria State Prison, located in Calipatria, is a male-only prison that houses all security levels. It has a capacity of 2,308, but like most California prisons, it is overcrowded and currently houses more than 3,000 inmates.
Cardoza sees herself as most like an elephant. “They are sensitive souls who revere their elders, honor their deceased, value family, rely on a strong sense of community, possess a healthy sense of humor, are loyal to the matriarch, utilize their mega smart abilities to survive and thrive, and do so many other things,” she explained.
That same perception is reflected in what she sees as her most memorable professional moment: “Guiding patients in securing divine healing and restoration through empathy, humor, praise, validation, reflective listening and unconditional positive regard.”
For inspiration, Cardoza looks to the quote: "Lo que no me mata ... me alimenta" (“What doesn’t kill me, nourishes me”) by famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Despite her talent, Kahlo’s life was a difficult one. She was disabled by polio and, later, by a terrible traffic accident. She also struggled with depression, but channeled her struggles into her art, which she said “completed her life.”
“The quote shows us how to turn our suffering into something good,” Cardoza explained.
On the lighter side, Cardoza said if she could hang out with any celebrity, she would choose Dave Chappelle, an award-winning stand-up comedian and actor.
Her advice to offer others: Get used to things working out for you. “A very benevolent soul recently reminded me of this.”
As for what her future might hold, Cardoza said that professionally she plans to apply for a doctorate in the social work program at the University of Southern California in the fall of 2022. Personally, she plans to self-publish her second poetry book, “Words of a Weirdo,” by this spring.
