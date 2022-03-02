20 under 40 Elizabeth Espinoza

For the past two years, Elizabeth Espinoza has led public relations, marketing and legislative work for Imperial Valley College.
“I love that I get to serve my community while getting to meet new and enthusiastic people,” she said.
Throughout her work, Espinoza has enjoyed having the opportunity to speak with college students and work with local leaders and agencies in the community.
“My most memorable moment was being able to offer students internships and them falling in love with a profession they didn’t know existed and pursuing careers in it,” she recalled.
Espinoza urges young professionals to consider networking, and demonstrate humility, good ethics and good intentions because it “will always lead you down a good path.”
One Dr. Seuss quote in particular has helped Espinoza heed her own advice:
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose,” the beloved children’s author said in his book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”
If given the opportunity to hang out with any celebrity, Espinoza said she would choose English actress, model and activist, Emma Watson.
“I’d love to hang out with Emma Watson,” Espinoza siad. “She’s a feminist, activist, leaves books for other people to read and charitable. Basically checks all boxes.”
When asked to compare herself to an animal, Espinoza selected a friendly one.
“I’d describe myself as a dog,” Espinoza said. “I’m fiercely loyal. I’ll do anything for those I love, and I’m always genuinely happy to see people.”
Moving forward, Espinoza hopes she can share her experiences with others to help them navigate their own careers.
“I’m hoping I will be able to mentor others like myself in the future in our mentorship programs,” she said. “I'd like to continue to serve my community in any capacity I can.”
