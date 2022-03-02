20 under 40 Gilbert Rebollar

It’s not often you encounter someone whose inspirational quote comes from the Marquis de Sade, so we were a little surprised when Imperial County Public Information Officer Gilbert Rebollar shared this one:
"In order to know virtue, we must first acquaint ourselves with vice. Only then can we know the true measure of a man,” the notorious French noble and libertine once said.
But it all makes sense when you consider that Rebollar is immersed in local politics and government. Although he has been Imperial County PIO less than a year, he has spent his entire career working for the county, beginning as a volunteer six years ago.
He described the moment he was awarded the PIO post as his most memorable professional moment. He said he was working from home with his partner and daughter next to him when he received a call for then county CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. informing him he gotten the job.
As county PIO, Rebollar is responsible for maintaining positive relationships between the county government and the residents it serves. That involves highlighting the county and its employees, as well as answering questions and keeping local residents informed.
In addition to his day job with the county, Rebollar also serves on the Brawley Elementary School District Board of Trustees where his daughter attends.
“It's been really eye-opening to see the systems and structure of our education system locally and across the state, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as an elected official,” he said.
Asked to describe himself as an animal, Rebollar chose a phoenix.
“Although mythical, the idea of transformation and rebirth are things that have been common themes in my life and career,” he explained.
That may be one of these reasons he admires former mixed martial arts UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.
“The way he conducted himself inside and outside the octagon was truly fitting of champion of a worldwide sport,” Rebollar said. “Also, his ability to have a career beyond fighting is something I admire.”
As for what his own future holds, he indicated he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself.
“Taking life one day at a time has brought me some good fortune, so I will keep doing that,” he said.
That echoes his advice to other young professionals: “Continue to grind and put in the work, and eventually good things will happen. Make connections, don't be shy, and your voice deserves to be heard.”
