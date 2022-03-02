20 under 40 Jasmin Rodriguez

Jasmin Rodriguez moved to the United States when she was 18 years old. She recalls she had $13 in her pocket, big dreams, big goals and a hunger to succeed.
“My main focus was to find my path without compromising my integrity and never forgetting where I came from,” she said.
She found her path in the insurance business, and by the time she was 26, she was the owner of her own State Farm agency in El Centro.
She said the day she received the keys to her own office was her most memorable professional experience. That was eight years ago.
She’s proud of that accomplishment, of course, but she said she most proud of the opportunities it has presented her family.
“Now, I would be lying to you if I said I am not mentally and physically exhausted of the ups and downs of running a business,” she said in a Facebook post in January. “But today, I feel that I’ve earned a well needed break from the rat race to spend more time doing the things that bring me joy, with the people that I care about. And the fact that my profession allows me to do this without missing a beat, is a major blessing.”
One of those things that brings her joys is helping kids. Rodriguez belongs to the Kiwanis Club of El Centro and currently serves as president. In September, she was named Kiwanian of the Year.
“I am passionate about making a difference for the youth in the community,” she explained. “I see myself a resource to young kids in need or positive role models.”
One piece of advice she has for younger persons trying to make their way in the world is, “Don't let your personality take you places your character can't keep you.”
Certainly, she works to adhere to that advice herself.
“I love making the insurance buying process quick and less overwhelming to all,” she said.
One of Rodriguez’s favorite quotes comes from racing legend Bobby Unser, who observed, “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.”
Rodriguez is proud of her success, and she’s understandably protective of it. One of the things that frustrates her is when people assume she’s too young to own an agency or that the business belongs to her husband.
“No … this is not my husband’s business!” she declared in a 2021 Facebook post after a conversation with a body shop about a car repair. “It is possible for me to be the owner, you know?! …
“How many times do I have to answer this question?! It’s 2021 people!!”
