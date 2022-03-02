20 under 40 Klaryssa Garcia

Known as the Hair Therapist by many of her clients, Beauty Mark Salon owner Klaryssa Garcia has spent several years fostering a loyal clientele in Imperial.
“I love this industry because I have been blessed to be able to build a career out of my passion, creativity and talent, and for that I am beyond grateful!” Garcia said. “Being chosen to be a part of someone’s self-care regimen or a life-changing event is something I will never take for granted.”
With 15 years’ experience as a makeup artist and 13 years’ experience as a hairstylist, Garcia has worked diligently to help her clients look and feel beautiful every time they leave her salon.
Garcia's most memorable professional experiences came from master-class courses and other hands-on learning opportunities from some of the most respected celebrity makeup artists in the industry.
“Meeting some of their clients like Kim Kardashian will forever be a favorite memory of mine,” Garcia recalled.
When it comes to inspirational quotes, Garcia has two that stick with her.
One of them goes, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far; I came this far to go even further.” Garcia said she often thinks of it, “when things start to weigh heavy!”
The other is one she said she often shares with her clients: “Beauty is pain,” she said. “I tell my clients when they have been sitting in my chair for an extended amount of time during a transformation.”
Garcia encourages other young professionals to remember, “God makes no mistakes.”
“If you have something you are working toward and you feel like you have failed or are having difficulties, that is just a part of your journey, so find the lesson, learn and keep going!” she said.
As someone who is often empathetic toward those she encounters, Garcia said she would “love nothing more than to be able to sit down and have an in-depth conversation with Kanye West.”
“Society is always quick to label someone crazy when they can’t control or completely understand them and try to discredit their word so it holds no value, but I believe he moves with reason and will leave a huge legacy on our generation and generations to come,” Garcia said of American rapper, record producer and fashion designer, legally known now as Ye. “He is a powerful influence, a genius in his crafts and is a living legend!”
When asked what animal best described her at work, Garcia chose a chameleon.
“Every client you interact with, you conform to their conversations and energy,” Garcia explained. “Every situation is ever-changing. You have to be ready for anything and everything, and that’s what makes going into work each day so exciting!”
Garcia was also thankful to have been nominated for the 20 under 40 project and is excited for what the future may bring.
“It's always a great feeling knowing someone believed in me and my work enough to want to put my name in for such an honorable mention,” she said. “I really don’t know what my future holds at the moment… but I know with each day I'm blessed with, I will use it to grow personally and professionally!”
