20 under 40 Larisa Urias

It’s fitting that for her most inspirational quote, Larisa Urias chose the well-known statement made by Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris told jubilant supporters on the eve of Nov. 7, 2020, after being the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States. The daughter of an immigrant mother, Harris also is the first Black person and first South Asian to be elected to the office.
Urias, too, is the daughter of immigrants. Her parents were entrepreneurs in Mexico, but came to the United States to work in the fields to give her and her sister a better life.
As the business development officer for Accessity in Imperial and Coachella valleys, Urias appreciates that she is able to help other families.
“One thing I love about my job is making entrepreneurs dreams become a reality,” she said. “We help many low- to moderate-income families with the resources they need to open or expand their business. My job isn’t just loaning money to businesses. It is funding a business owner’s dream and helping them make those dreams a reality.”
She has been in the financial profession since 2011, when First Imperial Credit Union hired her as a teller. In 2015, she opened FICU’s satellite branch at Imperial Valley College to make banking accessible to students and staff as well as to continue FICU’s efforts to educate on financial literacy. After five years at FICU, she was offered a position with Accessity.
She encourages other young professionals to find a mentor. “I will always be thankful for Anita Martinez, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley.
“She was an influence in my professional path during the time we worked together at FICU,” Urias explained. “As the daughter of two immigrant parents and a first-generation college graduate, I also think it is important to never feel like you aren’t capable to accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
Thus, it’s no surprise she would like to have been able to hang out with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Although she wasn’t a celebrity, she was inspirational to many women like myself,” Urias said of the late Supreme Court judge who was a champion of women’s rights.
Urias is a wife, stepmom and mother of three. In her spare time, she is a volunteer for 4-H and CASA of Imperial County. She enjoys training CrossFit and has competed in DEKA Strong and Spartan races. One day, she would like to run for city council “to bring positive change and making the city a more business-friendly community. There is no doubt that local small businesses are the heart of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.