20 under 40 Marlena Renteria

Marlena Renteria has spent a decade in marketing, first with Imperial Valley Press and more recently with First Imperial Credit Union. She said she’s grateful for a lesson she learned early on that taught her what it would take to be successful.
“My former boss and I were working a booth at the Holtville Carrot Festival,” she recalled. “This was one of my first assignments as a new marketing assistant, and she gave me a stack of 10 newspapers to give out for free to the festivalgoers. I literally walked along the park and couldn't get anyone to take a free newspaper because I was so shy and didn't know what to do. When I got back to the booth while all the papers in hand, she looked at me and said ‘Girl, if you can't hand out FREE things, I'm not sure if marketing is for you!’
“She didn't say it in a mean tone at all,” Renteria continued. “I think it was to break me out of my shell, and I completely thank her for that moment. It was then I realized that it's important to go after the things you truly want.”
Or to paraphrase Harvey Specter, the central character in the television drama “Suits,” “Hustle until you no longer have to introduce yourself.”
At FICU, Renteria is responsible for administration, compliance and overall operational management of marketing, business development, contact center, member experience and digital banking. The lion’s share of her responsibilities include the development of marketing campaigns and overall brand awareness, as well as leading projects to enhance the overall member experience.
“The most important aspect of my job is to ensure that members have the tools they need to make good financial decisions and enjoy convenient banking,” she said.
Renteria said she loves her job because it allows me to learn about all the different areas of her industry and because it is so multi-faceted.
“All in a day's work, I could be at a school conducting a presentation on the importance of saving, design marketing collateral for a new campaign, run numbers and analyze data, and be in a meeting to discuss the viability of a new project,” she explained. “Marketing is high-energy and at the same time takes a lot of analysis and thought which I find completely satisfying.”
What’s more, she added, her work, combined with that of her colleagues at the credit union, help members become better borrowers and — one would hope — better savers.
“No one financial journey is alike,” she said. “The impact we can make on people's lives is meaningful, and I love being part of that with my FICU team.”
Given her varied duties and the skill required to keep the plates spinning, Renteria said the animal she most identifies with in her job is an octopus.
“It's important to be able to work on multiple things at once, but doing it intelligently and focused,” she explained.
She said one of the best pieces of advice she has to offer young professionals is to learn everything they can out of every job they have.
“Even if you are not currently in your dream job, every step you take will be a building block for the type of professional you are when you do get to your ideal job,” she said. “Most importantly, always trust your gut.”
Born, raised and educated in the Imperial Valley, Renteria recently completed the first of three years at the Western CUNA (Credit Union National Association) Management School. She intends to graduate by 2023.
She said recognitions like the 20 Under 40 “can be very inspiring to the community because it shows young professionals that they too can succeed and excel in areas like ours.”
Someday, she’d like to meet Michelle Obama.
“She seems down to earth and a person you can talk endlessly to because is a truly a woman of substance,” Renteria said of the former first lady. “And she listens to great music. … Did you see her in Carpool Karaoke?!”
