20 under 40 Preston Soto

If you’re going to commit to a venture, go all in on it. That’s Preston Soto’s philosophy.
Back when Soto decided to get into the real estate business, he knew he wanted to do more than just buy and sell homes.
“I wanted to have a positive impact on other agents’ businesses and help them grow,” he said.
So he started his own agency. Soto owns Grounded Real Estate in El Centro. He currently shepherds a team of six agents aside from himself. He said hopes to continue growing his team in the Imperial Valley and expand this year into the Coachella Valley as well.
“Helping families is extremely rewarding,” Soto said. “Aside from helping families find their forever home, I enjoy educating the public on Imperial County's real estate market and what it takes to buy and sell a home.”
Soto is an admirer of entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk. He said he’d liked to pick Vaynerchuk’s brain on the future of business and real estate.
He also draws inspiration from F.M. Alexander, known for developing the educational process known as the Alexander Technique. Alexander is quoted as saying, “People do not decide their futures. They decide their habits and their habits decide their futures.”
Soto wants to be known for the habit of giving. His father, Edward, was a staple in the Brawley community, particularly known for his support and involvement in youth sports. In fact, the city even named a football field for him.
“My vision is to have the same impact or more on my community, just as he would have wanted me to,” Preston said.
Asked about the type of animal he most identifies with, Soto cited a dog.
“Dogs are loyal,” he explained, “but are protective when needed.”
