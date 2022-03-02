20 under 40 Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter

Imperial County’s Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter has often had to juggle many roles on behalf of the community.
“I work closely with and serve as the county’s liaison, with our state and federal legislators and regulatory and administrative agencies to advocate for the county and its priorities,” she explained. “This includes testifying at policy committee hearings in favor of or in opposition to legislation that could benefit or harm Imperial County, the services we provide and its residents.”
Terrazas-Baxter also coordinates the county’s state and federal legislative and policy efforts, including communications between the Board of Supervisors, the county executive officer, external governmental agencies and county personnel.
“I have been the Imperial County intergovernmental relations director for almost five years, but I have been working in the legislative, political and public relations field for more than 16 years at the federal, state and local levels of government,” Terrazas-Baxter said.
Beyond her liaison duties, Terrazas-Baxter also oversees the county’s communications and public information division, supervises the county’s public information officer, and coordinates and collaborates with other county public relations efforts.
“I love the direct impact that I get to make in our community through the role that I serve in our local government,” Terrazas-Baxter said. “In my job, I get to advocate for our county as an entity, but also for the quality of life for our residents.”
Part of that involves helping residents understand the county government’s role in their lives. That includes providing important healthcare services, such as sharing wellness information, administering flu shots or providing other preventative care assistance. It also includes road maintenance, emergency management, law enforcement and fire suppression. The county government is also involved in inspecting buildings, issuing birth certificates and marriage licenses, maintaining county parks and community centers, conducting elections, and fulfilling a wide range of human services that assist people who are facing economic hardship.
“People depend on counties greatly, but don’t fully understand the impact that state and federal policy and proposed legislation can have on a county and the programs and services that it administers to its residents and visitors,” Terrazas-Baxter said. “It is a job that reinforces my pride for the Valley and fulfills my soul.”
The experience Terrazas-Baxter brought to her job included interning for Congresswoman Linda T. Sanchez in Washington, D.C., and working for former Sen. Barbara Boxer in her Washington, D.C., and San Diego offices. She also worked for Congressman Juan Vargas and former California Assemblymember V. Manuel Perez in their Imperial County field offices.
She said her work for Imperial County “is a job that affords me the opportunity to be a voice for many, especially those who need and use the services that the county provides and those who are providing the services, while trying to ensure that the county is given the resources it requires to serve its community’s needs.”
Upon looking back at her career, Terrazas-Baxter recalled two projects that were the most memorable to her because it led to the installation of two signs on Interstate 8 between Imperial County and San Diego that mark sections of the highway in dedication to Deputy Probation Officer Irene Rios and educator Jimmy A. Arevalo.
“While working as a senior field representative for former Assemblymember V. Manuel Perez, I drafted the language of the resolutions declaring the designation, gathered support for the proposals, and coordinated logistics with Caltrans and the families of those receiving the posthumous recognition that designated portions of the interstate in memory of two Imperial County residents … who lost their lives either in the line of duty or while being a good Samaritan,” Terrazas-Baxter said.
Although she has had other legislative accomplishments that have directly impacted Imperial County by bringing funding, resources or other assistance and attention to the needs of the area, Terrazas-Baxter said these two memorial projects in particular held a place in her heart.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work on an effort that recognizes the lives and impact that these individuals made in our community and to have established a lasting memorial in their honor,” she said. “I also greatly value the effect this has on the family and all those who loved them.”
Terrazas-Baxter has two favorites quotes, one from a popular fictional character and the other from a beloved American author and civil rights advocate.
The fictional character is Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts and mentor to student wizard Harry Potter.
“It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities,” J.K. Rowling’s literary creation said.
Terrazas-Baxter’s other favorite quote comes from Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Angelou is also one celebrity Terrazas-Baxter said she wishes she could have had the pleasure of meeting.
“I would have loved to have had a personal conversation with her to hear about her life experiences, knowledge that she gained through them and the constant words of positivity and empowerment, especially for women and people of color, that she spread and promoted through her works,” Terrazas-Baxter explained.
When asked what type of animal she most identified with, Terrazas-Baxter chose a dog.
“Dogs are known to be loyal, protective, courageous, intelligent and empathetic,” she said. “All attributes I strive to possess and demonstrate.”
To fellow young professionals, Terrazas-Baxter encourages everyone to stay true to themselves, their principles and the things they believe to be right.
“Work hard, be humble, but also know your worth and the value you bring to the table,” she said. “Always be respectful and courteous, and act as though you are a role model, because someone is always watching and you may inspire somebody.”
Terrazas-Baxter also advises others to lead by example and don’t ask something of others that you wouldn’t do yourself.
“Help and encourage others to excel and achieve their goals,” she said.
Terrazas-Baxter said it’s an honor to have been recommended for the 20 Under 40 project, and she is excited for what the future will bring for her and the Valley.
“My passion is public service; therefore I plan and hope to continue serving our community,” she said. “The community where I grew up and am raising my children, and eventually serve as the head administrative officer of a county or city, where I feel we make the most direct impact on the quality of life of residents.”
