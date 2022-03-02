20 under 40 Sarah Gaddis

Sarah Gaddis and her brother grew up in the family’s construction business, going clear back to when they were toddlers.
“It was a no-brainer that when I graduated from Cal-State, San Marcos, in 2010 that I would one day be doing what I can to support our family business,” she said.
As executive assistant for TWG General Contracting Inc., she provides administrative and executive support to the president, including financial, human resources, marketing, public relations and other responsibilities.
TWG General Contracting has been in the construction industry for more than 40 years. Located in Imperial, it includes commercial and residential construction and property management.
Asked about her most memorable moment, Gaddis noted several: “My first dance recital, getting the American Legion Award at IVC, being named Ms. Sophomore by my peers and instructors, my first story for my college newspaper, graduating with my bachelor’s degree, etc. As a young woman, at the age of 26 I purchased my first house. But marrying my best friend in a beautiful wedding at my parents’ ranch house is very memorable.”
On Jan. 15, she married the love of her life, Kenny Pfizenmeier.
“I look forward to this new chapter in my life,” she said.
Gaddis said she loves the works of English writer Jane Austen, and offered as her favorite quote this passage from Pride and Prejudice: "There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me."
As role models, Gaddis points to her parents. “We love the Imperial Valley, and we enjoy all the benefits of living in this area,” she said. “There are challenges of course, and lately I have become very passionate about the business community and the lack of support it sometimes gets from our state and federal government, even our local public officials. We need to work together despite our differences to solve the problems affecting this valley, this state, our country.
“We are so lucky that we live in a free country, where we are allowed to vote, love God and live freely,” she continued. “But we take this for granted, and that is sad. I, for one, want to see this valley prosper. and I don't have a problem voicing my opinion.”
She concluded with this advice to others: “Live your dreams, work hard, love God and invest in your community.”
