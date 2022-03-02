20 under 40 Sierra Jaime

Sierra Jaime recalls that at the time she opened her State Farm Insurance agency in El Centro less than six years ago, one thing she didn’t have going for her was experience in the insurance industry.
“When I opened the doors to my business in 2016, I didn’t know anything about insurance or how to complete the simplest insurance transaction,” she said.
She apparently figured it out, because these days Jaime’s agency has been ranked among the top 15 of more than 800 State Farm agencies within the Southern California Territory for 2021 and has earned multiple performance awards over the last few years.
“This success is 100 percent due to the heart behind our incredible team and the level of excellence to which we strive to reach each and every day,” Jaime declared. “These professional milestones only serve to further ignite our hunger for growth and passion to pour ourselves into developing our craft even more!”
Jaime, who describes herself as “a team coach/recruiter, marketing mastermind, customer advocate, business owner (CEO), finance manager (CFO), wearer of many hats,” said the mission of her business is to be a blessing, first to her team, second to her customers and third to the community.
“Our team actively finds ways to put this mission into practice and are constantly innovating to better apply ourselves to this mission in our roles,” she said. “We are actively hiring for new team members and working to grow our current team’s skills to add new areas in which we can help customers.”
She noted as an example that her agency recently has become licensed in the state of Arizona and her team is currently pursuing additional licenses for loans and retirement planning.
“Some of our team members have aspirations to become a State Farm agency owner themselves one day, while others see themselves growing with our company in the long term. I often say this job is meant to be a platform of blessing to their lives! So, no matter what their aspirations are, my mission is to dig in and help them get there!”
Jaime said her biggest love and greatest motivation is helping people.
“I consider it a huge privilege to lead our team as they are some of the most incredible, excellent and highest caliber of individuals that I’ve ever met,” she said. “The most meaningful moments that I cherish are milestones with my team — watching their journeys as they interview, begin work at our office and develop momentum to surpass their own expectations, crush their goals and operate at levels that they didn’t think possible of themselves. That is literally what gets me out of bed in the morning.”
Asked the animal she most identifies with, Jaime expressed some amusement with the question and dutifully suggested it might be a horse, because, well, she likes horses. The correct answer, though, might a particular sea creature. That’s what came out when we asked her about what celebrity she imagines she might enjoy hanging out with. She explained she has “little interest in most celebrities,” but she does admire many faith, business, entrepreneurial and educational leaders such as Pedro Adao, Napoleon Hill, Grant Cardone and John Maxwell.
“I’ve often been told that I’m like a sponge due to my hunger to learn and absorb as much insight as I can from others,” she explained, while also possibly revealing her true spirit animal. “I’d love to spend time with these and many other leaders to learn from them how to better form character and refine thought processes to develop greater levels of success.”
Jaime also has a sense of responsibility to pass what she has learned along to help her team.
“I don’t take this privilege lightly and am honored that my employees choose me as their leader each and every day.” she said. “I am incredibly passionate about learning, growing and serving people. This role gives me an incredible platform to be able to do just that.”
She also believes she is in an ideal position to help other businesses succeed.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand what it takes to start and build a healthy small business,” she explained. “Our business is becoming a champion and support for other small businesses. Our team leans on my background in marketing/events, to actively support other small businesses through hosting marketing events, fueling cross-marketing efforts and promoting fellow small businesses on social media channels.”
One piece of advice she has for anyone looking to carve out a successful career is not to leave it to chance.
“Your level of hunger to learn, grow, and perform are 100 percent in your control,” she said. “Don’t be discouraged when you see that others have more experience or knowledge than you. Your success depends entirely upon your willingness to outwork everyone else in the field and your hunger to learn. Both of these are 100 percent in your control each and every day!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.