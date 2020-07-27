MEXICALI — El Fideicomiso Carretero La Rumorosa (FIARUM) informó el hallazgo de muestras de sangre que fueron localizados en los descansos de la autopista.
En redes sociales, el Fiarum indicó que empresas o ciudadanos están desechando las muestras en la carretera.
Ante el hallazgo, las autoridades pidieron a la población no intentar retirar o acercarse a dichos desechos.
La agencia ha contactado a las autoridades competentes para el retiro de los residuos tóxicos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.