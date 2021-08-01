EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue localizado abandonado en las vías del ferrocarril la mañana de este sábado 31 de julio.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 6 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle Main y las vías del ferrocarril.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue reportado por personal de la empresa Union Pacific.
Debido al vehículo, el tránsito del tren fue detenido.
El vehículo era un pickup Ford F-150, color azul, modelo 1997, el cual tenía las llaves en el sistema de encendido.
El pickup registraba daños mayores en la parte frontal.
El vehículo fue remolcado por el servicio de grúas.
