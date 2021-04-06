SALTON CITY — La cadena de tiendas Dollar General ha abierto una nueva sucursal en este poblado.
De acuerdo al corporativo, la tienda se ubica en el 2110 del Camino Service.
La compañía agregó que la tienda dará empleo a entre seis y diez personas, dependiendo de las necesidades de la sucursal.
“Esperamos que los clientes de la zona disfruten comprar en nuestra nueva ubicación de Dollar General”, dijo en un comunicado Dan Nieser, vicepresidente de bienes raíces y desarrollo de tiendas.
