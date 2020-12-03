HOLTVILLE -- La Cámara de Comercio de Holtville abrió el proceso de recepción de solicitudes para el Concurso de Reinas 2021.
La Cámara invitó a participar a todas las jóvenes inscritas en los distritos escolares del condado de Imperial.
Hay tres categorías: Reina (9º a 12º grado), Princesa (6º a 8º grado) y Princesa Jr. (kínder a 5º grado).
La fecha límite es el 23 de diciembre de 2020 a las 4 de la tarde.
Para obtener más información, llame a la Cámara de Comercio de Holtville al 760-356-2923.
El horario de oficina es de martes a jueves de 9 de la mañana a 5 de la tarde.
