BRAWLEY — Habrá un día de natación familiar gratis de 7 de la tarde a 9 de la noche el sábado en la piscina del Centro de los Leones ubicado sobre Calle A, anunció la ciudad de Brawley.
El Distrito de Riego de Imperial patrocina este evento, durante el cual las familias no tendrán que pagar una tarifa de entrada para nadar en la piscina.
Para obtener más información, llame al Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la ciudad al (760) 344-5675.
