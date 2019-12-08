La Ciudad de El Centro abrió las inscripciones para registrar candidatos para Rey y Reina del Carnaval que se llevará a cabo el próximo año.
Las nominaciones podrán presentarse hasta el 13 de diciembre a las 5 de la tarde.
Las candidaturas deberán registrarse en las instalaciones del Centro Comunitario de El Centro, ubicadas en el 375 al sur de la Calle Primera.
Las solicitudes se encuentran disponibles en el portal de internet del carnaval ubicado dentro de la página del Departamento de Parques y Recreación de esta ciudad, al igual que en las oficinas del Centro Comunitario.
Para mayores informes, los interesados pueden comunicarse al número de teléfono (760) 337-4555.
