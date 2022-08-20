Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High 102F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.