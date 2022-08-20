CALIPATRIA — Los dentistas de Big Smiles Mobile realizarán clínicas dentales de otoño en las escuelas del Distrito Escolar de Calipatria del 29 de agosto de 2022 hasta el 13 de septiembre de 2022 para ofrecer atención dental en las escuelas.
La inscripción ya está abierta y se puede completar un formulario de consentimiento dental para estudiantes en los grados de enseñanza básica o en el Centro de Recursos Familiares Calipatria-Niland ubicado en el 501 al poniente de Calle Main Street, en Calipatria.
Los interesados deben llevar tarjetas Medi-Cal o seguro dental del niño.
Ningún niño será rechazado por no poder pagar.
Para obtener más información, llame al (760) 348-2116 o al (760) 550-2606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.