EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo terminó la tarde de este jueves de Día de Acción de Gracias dentro de un canal de riego, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente ocurrió a las 1:37 de la tarde en Camino Dogwood y Calle Commercial.
Autoridades locales acudieron al sitio luego de recibir un llamado respecto al accidente.
Según los reportes, un solo vehículo acabó dentro del canal de riego.
En el incidente no se registraron personas heridas.
El vehículo en cuestión es un Chevrolet Silverado, con placas de California, que registró daños en el lado del conductor.
El vehículo fue remolcado por una compañía de servicio de grúas.
