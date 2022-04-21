CALEXICO — Un incendio registrado este miércoles acabó con parte de un edificio situado en la esquina de Calle Tercera y Avenida Rockwood.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el siniestro se registró a las 2 de la tarde.
El fuego fue contenido al edificio abandonado, el cual fue declarado pérdida total.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Calexico informó que este 20 de abril se registraron cinco pequeños incendios en la ciudad.
En lo que va de abril, las autoridades han registrado un total de 27 incendios.
Ante la situación, las autoridades instaron a la ciudadanía a denunciar actividades sospechosas a la policía local.
