El campeón mundial unificado de Peso Pesado, Andy Ruiz Jr., de Imperial, finalmente aceptó luchar contra Anthony Joshua, a quien destronó el pasado 1 de junio en el Madison Square Garden, en el sitio negociado por el promotor de Joshua, Matchroom Boxing, informan varios medios de comunicación.
Luego de que Matchroom anunciara el 9 de agosto que la revancha se llevaría a cabo el 7 de diciembre en un lugar en construcción en Diriyah, Arabia Saudita, Ruiz pasó varios días incomunicado antes de expresar preocupaciones por temas de seguridad.
El pasado viernes 23 de agosto, Ruiz reconoció la revancha por primera vez en Twitter, con un tono combativo y diciendo que estaba “ansioso por terminar la carrera de Joshua en el desierto”.
DETALLES EN LA EDICION IMPRESA
