EL CENTRO — Una residente de Indio, California, denunció haber sido agredida por su marido en el boliche de El Centro.
Registros policiacos indican que la denuncia se presentó a las 11:14 de la noche de este lunes 3 de enero ante el Departamento de Policía de Indio.
La afectada, quien de acuerdo al reporte presentaba lesiones visibles, dijo que mientras viajaba junto a su esposo de El Centro a la ciudad donde residen el sospechoso presuntamente la golpeó en varias ocasiones y le impidió abandonar el vehículo.
El individuo fue identificado como Reynaldo Carmona, de 30 años de edad.
