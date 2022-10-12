EL CENTRO — Un ex cliente de un gimnasio local fue acusado por presuntamente haber lanzado amenazas criminales contra el personal del negocio.
El incidente fue denunciado a la policía de El Centro a las 6:45 de la tarde de este martes 11 de octubre.
El incidente ocurrió en el gimnasio Planet Fitness, ubicado en el 1910 de Avenida Imperial norte.
Según la denuncia, al lugar llegó quien fue identificado en los registros como Rafael Herrera, quien aparentemente lanzó amenazas de lesionar al personal.
El reporte indica que al ex cliente se le negó el acceso debido a que se había presentado por la mañana en el local con un cuchillo.
El negocio canceló la membresía del cliente, indican los registros.
