MEXICALI — La Fiscalía Regional de Mexicali, a través del agente del Ministerio Público, logró que un juez vinculara a proceso penal Luis Ángel “N” de 34 años, acusado por el delito de violación, informó la Fiscalía General del Estado.
La Unidad de Investigación con Detenidos Poniente informó que además de la vinculación el juez le impuso la medida cautelar prisión preventiva y dos meses de plazo para fortalecer la carpeta de investigación.
El hecho que se le imputa ocurrió la madrugada del pasado 12 noviembre, en un hotel ubicado en Gómez Morín y calzada Cetys, cuando el imputado agredió sexualmente una menor de 17 años.
Después del hecho, la víctima salió corriendo y pidió ayuda en la recepción, quienes dieron aviso a la policía siendo detenido en el momento.
