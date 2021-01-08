HEBER — Según informes policiacos, un conductor presuntamente blandió un arma de fuego contra otro vehículo el miércoles por la mañana, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5 de la madrugada del 6 de enero.
Los registros indican que la víctima conducía hacia el sur por el Camino Dogwood, cerca de Avenida Heber, cuando una camioneta Ford, color blanco con placas de California comenzó a hacer destellos de luces altas.
Según los informes, el conductor de la camioneta sacó un arma de fuego.
El chofer de la Ford huyó y fue visto por última vez hacia el sur por el Camino Dogwood.
Según los informes, el conductor del Ford vestía una camisa azul claro y gafas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.