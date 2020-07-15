EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 30 años de Holtville fue arrestado la tarde del lunes 13 de julio por dos cargos de delito grave, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Lucas C. Huffman, quien fue detenido a las 4:30 de la tarde en el Best Western El Centro Inn.
Después, el detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 75 mil dólares bajo sospecha de causar lesiones corporales a un cónyuge o conviviente, así como privación de la libertad.
Las circunstancias del incidente no fueron reveladas de forma inmediata.
