MEXICALI — Por el delito de robo con violencia registrado el 20 de noviembre en el establecimiento Oxxo del fraccionamiento Quinta del Rey quedó vinculado a proceso Miguel Angel “N”, de 32 años.
La Fiscalía General del Estado informó que, de acuerdo a los testimonios, el imputado se acercó a la cajera y le ordenó que le entregará el dinero de la caja registradora y que no se pusiera resistencia.
El sospechoso realizaba las órdenes mientras hacía movimientos como si fuera sacar un arma de su cintura.
Además, desapoderó a la cajera de su teléfono celular.
El sospechoso quedó internado en el Cereso de Mexicali.
