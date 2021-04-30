MEXICALI — Un hombre presuntamente relacionado en un homicidio ocurrido en el fraccionamiento Las Hadas, fue vinculado a proceso por un juez, informó la Fiscalía General del Estado.
El agente del Ministerio Público reportó que el pasado 19 de abril José “N” presuntamente privó de la vida a Rafael Ventura Alvarado, en un domicilio ubicado en la avenida Calixto Contreras del fraccionamiento.
De acuerdo a la investigación, el día del incidente se encontraban la víctima y su agresor en dicha vivienda.
De pronto, José, utilizando un machete, le causó heridas en rostro y cabeza provocándole traumatismo craneoencefálico.
Durante la audiencia, el Juez concedió dos meses de plazo para la investigación complementaria con la finalidad de fortalecer las pruebas en contra de José.
