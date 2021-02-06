EL CENTRO — La empresa solicitó notificar a los televidentes locales que Cox Media Group podría bloquear la transmisión del Súper Tazón de este fin de semana, que disputan Jefes de Kansas City y Bucaneros de Tampa Bay.
En un comunicado, la Ciudad de El Centro indicó que AT&T ha proporcionado información al público afectado sobre cómo puede ver el juego.
Para ello, ha sido activado un enlace: TV Promise - AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV Cómo ver el gran partido - Soporte de DIRECTV (att.com).
Los afectados también pueden llamar al (800) 531-5000.
Si tiene preguntas o comentarios, comuníquese con AT&T directamente al 1-800-531-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.