EL CENTRO — Una mujer recibió una advertencia la tarde del martes 24 de marzo por presuntamente haber ingresado a una residencia vacante de esta ciudad, indican registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 3:45 de la tarde.
El dueño de la propiedad vacante notó que la mujer había ingresado a la residencia, para luego salir de la misma.
El propietario de la residencia notificó a las autoridades.
Un oficial acudió al lugar y se puso en contacto con la mujer señalada.
La mujer afirmó que pensaba que su madre vivía en la residencia, por lo cual ingresó para usar el baño.
La mujer fue citada por allanamiento y puesta en libertad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.