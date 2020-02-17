EL CENTRO — El gerente de la Oficina Postal local fue presuntamente agredido luego de que dos personas intentaran cambiar un giro falsificado.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 9:18 de la mañana en la oficina situada en el 1598 de Calle West poniente.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió cuando una pareja de mujeres llegase al sitio a bordo de un pickup Ford F-150, color verde.
Las mujeres presuntamente intentaron golpear al gerente tras lo ocurrido.
Una de las sospechosas llevaba puestos una sudadera color negro y pantalones del mismo color.
Además, una de las mujeres llevaba consigo una mochila.
Las mujeres sostuvieron una discusión cuando intentaron cambiar una orden postal falsa.
El giro postal llevaba el nombre de Briana Nunez.
Las mujeres huyeron con rumbo al norte sobre Avenida Imperial.
