EL CENTRO — El Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Imperial lanzó una advertencia a la población por una oleada de calor excesivo a registrarse en los desiertos en Arizona y también en sureste de California.
Las temperaturas se mantendrán altas hasta la noche del martes en el Valle Imperial.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la advertencia se extenderá hasta el viernes para el área metropolitana de Phoenix.
En el Valle Imperial, las temperaturas podrían alcanzar los 115 grados.
Ante la ola de calor, la agencia pidió a la población tomar descanso frecuentemente y mantenerse hidratados, agregó el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Phoenix.
