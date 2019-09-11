La cantante mexicana Paulina Rubio llega con toda la energía que la caracteriza a Viejas Casino & Resort este viernes, 13 de septiembre a partir de las 7:30 de la tarde.
La llamada “Chica Dorada” hará vibrar el escenario y prenderá a sus fans con los éxitos internacionales que la han llevado a la cima, así como también interpretará los temas más recientes de su nuevo álbum DESEO: “Desire (Me Tienes Loquita)” y “Suave y Sutil,” además del nuevo sencillo “Ya No Me Engañas”.
La gira correspondiente a su nueva producción de estudio, DESEO, inició en San José y recorrerá un total 10 ciudades, entre ellas Nueva York, Los Ángeles, Chicago, Houston y Washington.
Este viernes se presenta en The Park de Viejas Casino & Resort en Alpine.
Los boletos están disponibles en la tienda de regalos de Viejas, en AXS.com, o llamando a AXS al teléfono 1(888) 929-7849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.