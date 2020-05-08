EL CENTRO — Un buzón compartido situado en la cuadra 100 de la Calle 21 norte fue presuntamente allanado, indican registros radiales del Condado.
Las autoridades creen que el incidente ocurrió entre las 10 de la noche del martes y las 6:30 de la mañana del miércoles, establecen registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Un residente del lugar notificó a la policía alrededor de las 8:50 de la mañana del miércoles después de notar que el buzón había sido destrozado y que el correo de múltiples direcciones se encontraba por todo el piso.
Un oficial de la policía llegó al lugar y determinó que los buzones habían sido abiertos.
