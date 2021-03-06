EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue detenido y enviado a evaluación psicológica luego de presuntamente haber amenazado con bombardear las prisiones de Centinela y Calipatria.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 8:42 de la mañana de este viernes 5 de marzo.
El sospechoso fue detenido en el 202 al norte de Calle Octava.
El individuo fue retenido para realizar una evaluación psicológica.
El detenido, de 38 años, dijo contar con acceso a bombas y misiles.
La denuncia fue presentada por una consejera de salud mental del Departamento de Servicios de Salud Conductual del Condado.
