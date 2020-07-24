BRAWLEY — Una familia con niños fue amonestada por nadar en el canal Highline el miércoles por la tarde, indican registros radiales del Condado.
Alrededor de las 4 de la tarde, un empleado del Distrito de Riego Imperial en un camión blanco notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial después de ver a unas seis personas en un canal cerca del Camino Kendle, según los registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El empleado de IID tocó la bocina del vehículo, pero la gente se mantuvo en escena.
Un agente acudió al lugar y envió a la familia a casa.
