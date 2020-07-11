HOLTVILLE — Seis personas fueron amonestadas por elementos policiacos después ser pilladas nadando en el canal Highline cerca del Camino Verde School, indican registros radiales del Condado.
Un representante del Distrito de Riego de Imperial vio a los nadadores y notificó a la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Justo antes de que llegaran los oficiales, los nadadores, cinco hombres y una mujer que eran jóvenes, abandonaron el lugar a bordo de dos vehículos.
Los agentes finalmente rastrearon los dos vehículos, un Honda Civic gris y un Prius blanco, y advirtieron a los nadadores.
