El cantautor español, Alejandro Sanz, anunció una gira de 12 conciertos que incluye presentaciones en suelo californiano.
El creador de temas como “Amiga Mía” y “Corazón Partío”, dará inicio a “#LaGiraUSA2021” el 8 de octubre en el Teatro Rosemont de Rosemont, Illinois.
La gira del múltiple ganador de Premios Grammy continuará a lo largo del mes por Nueva York, Florida y Texas.
El 28 de octubre, Sánchez Pizarro se presentará en Cal Coast Credit Union Oat de San Diego y al día siguiente en Performance Venue de Los Angeles.
La gira termina en el SAP Center de San José.
