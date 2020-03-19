EL CENTRO — El Departamento de Obras Públicas del Condado de Imperial, en cumplimiento de las pautas de salud locales para evitar la propagación comunitaria del nuevo coronavirus (COVID-19), ha anunciado el cierre de todos los Parques, Lagos y Centros Comunitarios del Condado.
Los parques y lagos que están cerrados con efecto inmediato son Sunbeam Lake Park de Seeley, Wiest Lake Park de Brawley, Parque Red Hill de Calipatria, Parque Palo Verde en Palo Verde y el Parque Comunitariode Ocotillo de Ocotillo.
Los centros comunitarios que estarán cerrados de inmediato son el Centro comunitario de Heber, el Centro Comunitario Ocotillo, el Salón de Veteranos de Imperial y el Salón de Veteranos de Holtville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.