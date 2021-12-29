EL CENTRO — Trabajadores del Condado de Imperial tendrán un fin de semana largo, luego de que las autoridades decidieran otorgar como descanso este jueves 30 de diciembre.
El gobierno del condado informó que los empleados de agencias distintas al manejo de emergencias descansarán el jueves al domingo.
El descanso se debe a la celebración de año nuevo de este 2021.
Las autoridades sugirieron a la población contactar a la agencia encargada de sus trámites a fin de confirmar si la misma permanecerá cerrada a partir de este jueves.
El condado de Imperial regresará a su horario habitual el próximo lunes 3 de enero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.