Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 105F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.