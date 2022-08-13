SEELEY — El Condado de Imperial y el Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial se han unido para brindar a las familias la oportunidad de refrescarse con una fiesta Summer Splash en Sunbeam Lake Park el 20 de agosto de 10 de la mañana a 3 de la tarde.
Habrá actividades acuáticas gratuitas, globos, pintura facial, hielo, alimentos y bebidas.
Sunbeam Lake Park está ubicado en 1750 del Camino Drew, a unas siete millas al oeste de El Centro y al sur de Seeley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.